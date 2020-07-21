Angola: Petro De Luanda Want to Recover Football Mystique

21 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The re-elected chairman of Atlético Petróleos de Luanda Club (also dubbed Petro de Luanda), Tomás Faria, said last Monday that the club needs to work more and more to recover its mystique and become, in four years, the greatest football team on the continent .

Tomás Faria, re-elected last Saturday, who was speaking during the inauguration of his board for the 2020/2024 term, appealed for commitment, so that Petro can reach the "top 5" of African clubs and then achieve the dream to become Africa's biggest football club.

He explained that the modernization of the club has been a concern, hence the introduction, this year, of health safety at work and then put the club on the future stock exchange being created in the country.

Petro's chairperson went on to say that this task integrates multiple agents, mainly athletes, assuring that the current board will do everything to create the right conditions, so that they be always improving and an example to the youngest in the development of sports skills.

He also stressed that the club has a tradition in several sports, which is why there is a need for training young athletes and improve the relationship mechanisms between the club and members for greater and better communication and circulation of information.

In addition to Tomás Faria, the appointment of Paulino Jerónimo, president of the General Assembly, Mbiyavanga Filipe, Supervisory Board, João Lourenço, Disciplinary Board and Hermínio Escórcio, General Board, were also highlighted.

