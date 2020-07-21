Namibia: Microgrid Solution for Energy Poverty

MICROGRID and off-grid home solar systems can be deployed in Africa where power utilities have failed to keep up with demand.

This is according to IMPower Pty Ltd - an engineering, procurement, and project management contractor (EPCM) operating in the solar and energy storage industry.

Through the African Energy Indaba, the company found many Africans are still without electricity - especially in rural communities.

According to their assessment "the only solution to this is to introduce microgrid energy".

A microgrid is a small-scale power grid that can operate independently or collaboratively with other small power grids- with its own generation, storage resources and definable boundaries.

South Africa consumes the most electricity in the sub-Saharan region, with demand continuing to outpace the installation of generation capacity.

Despite constant outages and load-shedding in South Africa, Namibia depends on its neighbour and the Southern African Power Pool.

According to the Electricity Sectoral Report by the Namibia Statistics Agency for May 2020, Namibia experienced a decrease in the production of electricity, registering 234 883 MWh, while 176 429 MWh was imported - mainly from South Africa.

Jay Naidoo, chief executive officer of IMPower, says "energy poverty is a global issue and affects rural areas that are too far from the main grid and are too costly to electrify by extending the main grid".

He says microgrids are emerging as an effective off-grid solution that can close the energy poverty gap and supplement the existing electrification programme.

Naidoo says further research and development are required to ensure these systems can be applied for rural electrification and can operate autonomously within specified limits while maintaining supply and demand.

Naidoo says Africa is rich in renewable energy sources, which remain the most economical approach for powering microgrids.

However, he conceded the development of microgrids faces several challenges.

"The most common challenge ... is funding for energy projects," Naidoo says.

Despite barriers, microgrids can be combined with batteries/generators or other grid systems to produce or provide an affordable source of power, he says.

Naidoo says many African countries have seen rapid and meaningful economic growth in the last decade. However, to ensure the sustainability of that growth, the economies need accessible, affordable and efficient energy.

"Urgent investment and research are required in the scalability of microgrids in rural and highly dense areas to help prevent mass power outages such as the ongoing load-shedding that has become a permanent occurrence in the South African power landscape," he says.

Unfortunately, according to IMPower, the continent is trailing behind most others with regards to energy security.

The government has given the green light to independent power producers (IPP) who are licensed as eligible sellers to any contestable customers - removing NamPower's monopoly on power supply.

According to the Electricity Control Board, they are busy evaluating new IPP applications and those existing licensees wishing to register as eligible sellers under the IPP rules.

ECB's update on the market rules for modified single buyers (MSB) also indicated they have been approved by the minister of mines and energy and have been submitted to legal drafters for promulgation in the Government Gazette.

