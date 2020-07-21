Namibia: Aviation Authority Loses N$15m Monthly

THE Namibia Civil Aviation Authority has lost N$15 million per month since the lockdown was implemented in the country.

According to the authority's interim executive director, Reinhard Gärtner, yesterday, due to the lockdown the company had lost money they would normally collect through fees and charges.

The authority, formerly called the Directorate of Civil Aviation, is the civil aviation authority of Namibia. It is a regulatory body of the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Gärtner added that the state-owned company is a non-commercial enterprise which survives on the fees.

"If an airplane takes off in Cape Town, flies to Frankfurt through our airspace, they have to pay. It is like a toll gate. If somebody takes off here to Frankfurt, every passenger must pay a safety fee for us to be able to oversee their safety. But we only get those if air-planes are flying, if they are on the ground we get nothing," he said.

He said the aviation and tourism industries have been greatly effected by Covid-19.

During the lockdown, planes were only allowed to land for humanitarian, emergency or repatriation flights.

"Our income from March to April dropped 91,04% that we are asking ourselves how are we going to pay salaries and can we continue with the recruitment process since we still need certain critical services that have still not been filled," he said.

Gärtner said they have only 150 positions while around 230 need to be filled, adding that they were making great strides until Covid-19 struck.

When a pilot's licence expired during the lockdown, Gärtner said they had to extend it with permission from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) without him being tested.

He said this extension is unsafe because a pilot needs to be retested to receive a renewed licence, and they also did not pay any fee for this.

"Apart from that, we had cash flow issues. We had issues from the office closed down overnight [during lockdown] and now we must find ways to still carry on with our oversight functions. But the biggest problem was zero income," he said.

Gärtner said the authority is now busy preparing for the safety audit by ICAO which will take place from 19 October to 6 November this year.

The last time the airport industry was audited on security was in November 2018.

Gärtner said he hopes the country does not get a significant safety concern (SSC).

"If we get an SSC we will be informed after the audit and get seven days to rectify the issue," he said.