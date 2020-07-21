Namibia: Govt U-Turns On Private Testing for Covid-19

THE government is considering reversing its earlier directive on the testing of Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) members for the novel coronavirus at private laboratories such as PathCare.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Finance's spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu, after a letter was leaked last week, titled 'Psemas patients Covid-19 testing'.

In the letter, dated 14 July 2020, the executive director of finance, Ericah Shafudah, said the ministry has reconsidered the initial decision, as indicated in a letter dated 27 May 2020, on the testing of Psemas patients for Covid-19 due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the Erongo region.

"The ministry is authorising PathCare to carry out sample testing for Covid-19 on Psemas patients and claim directly from Psemas with effect from 15 July 2020," Shafudah said in the letter.

Shidhudhu yesterday said the ministry is still reviewing the issue, mainly because the Ministry of Health and Social Services is currently overwhelmed, leading to delayed results.

He said the ministry is still putting measures in place to ensure patients do not abuse the decision.

One of the conditions to be tested by PathCare will be authorisation letters from the executive director, Shidhudhu said.

"We are still putting the guidelines together. When our colleague at Inland Revenue Department at Walvis Bay tested positive for Covid-19, for example, about 70 staff members were direct or primary contacts of the case. And this in itself already puts extra pressure on the ministry to test all these people," he said.

He said the ministry decided to have all 70 staff members tested at PathCare, using their medical aid.

Shidhudhu said the idea is to extend this option to all Psemas members under certain regulations.

"An announcement will hopefully be made this week. The deputy director responsible for the medical aid has been requested to consult on a few things with the ministry of health," he said.

"We want to ensure there is no abuse of the medical aid in the process," he said.