Malawi: Fomad Drills Chikwawa Youth in Face Mask Production

21 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — A local Nongovernmental Organization, Focus for Malawi Development (FOMAD), has trained some youth in Chikwawa on face mask production as one way of joining in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and empowering them financially.

Executive Director for the organisation, Anganile Ngosi revealed this over the weekend at the end of the training.

"This is our direct response to the pandemic as an organisation, as you know it is a global crisis and calls for everyone to do something to help in the fight.

"The masks are economical since they are reusable. We are hoping that the economic lives of the youth that have been engaged in this training will improve," said Ngosi.

In an interview, Dave Phiri, one of the participants to the training, said such lessons have an impact in the fight against COVID-19 since the face masks are one way of preventing the spread of the disease.

"We have benefited a lot as our skills have been enhanced and are hoping for better economic gains.

"It is very important for us as youth to have such trainings since its one way of encouraging us to be independent. So, we thank FOMAD for such a timely gesture," Phiri said.

Chikwawa District has accumulatively so far record 25 cases of Coronavirus with 17 recoveries.

FOMAD engaged the services of a celebrated designer, Kingsley Chimombo of Kinkiro Designers who drilled the youth on face mask production bow tie making and business management.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.