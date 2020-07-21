Malawi: Fomad Drills Chikwawa Youth in Face Mask Production

Chikwawa — A local Nongovernmental Organization, Focus for Malawi Development (FOMAD), has trained some youth in Chikwawa on face mask production as one way of joining in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and empowering them financially.

Executive Director for the organisation, Anganile Ngosi revealed this over the weekend at the end of the training.

"This is our direct response to the pandemic as an organisation, as you know it is a global crisis and calls for everyone to do something to help in the fight.

"The masks are economical since they are reusable. We are hoping that the economic lives of the youth that have been engaged in this training will improve," said Ngosi.

In an interview, Dave Phiri, one of the participants to the training, said such lessons have an impact in the fight against COVID-19 since the face masks are one way of preventing the spread of the disease.

"We have benefited a lot as our skills have been enhanced and are hoping for better economic gains.

"It is very important for us as youth to have such trainings since its one way of encouraging us to be independent. So, we thank FOMAD for such a timely gesture," Phiri said.

Chikwawa District has accumulatively so far record 25 cases of Coronavirus with 17 recoveries.

FOMAD engaged the services of a celebrated designer, Kingsley Chimombo of Kinkiro Designers who drilled the youth on face mask production bow tie making and business management.