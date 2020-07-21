Malawi: Minister Assures District Councils of Govt Commitment to Promoting Sporting Activities

Chitipa — Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama has commended Chitipa United Football Club for securing a 32 seater coaster under their own initiative for easy mobility.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the bus and launch of replica jersey for the club on Saturday, the minister said that despite playing in leagues, many football clubs in the country do not have reliable transportation means, a development that retards them from playing games effectively.

"What Chitipa United has done is an encouragement to other teams, especially those that joined Super League many years but do not have a bus because much as people wait for what government can do for them, President Chakwera says that there is nothing for us without us."

"As such, I would urge the football fraternity to emulate what Chitipa United has achieved," said Msungama.

The minister assured district councils across the country of the new government's commitment to promoting sporting activities through infrastructure development.

Msungama said the government of President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice, Saulos Chilima is geared to see that district councils like Chitipa should have stadiums in order to promote the sporting activities from the ground.

"Our aim is to bring back the sporting activities that we used to have years back, where games were played starting from primary schools," he said.

He then bought the football club's leprica jersey at five hundred thousand kwacha.

In his remarks, secretary general for the club, Pickford Kamanga asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to change some of its policies such as the huge amount of gate collection that association takes from each game, which he said hinders many clubs from benefiting.

Kamanga commended all stakeholders who supported the club with financial resources for the buying of the bus.

Amongst delegates to the meeting included FAM vice president, Orphania Hara and deputy Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Diana Nkhulembe.