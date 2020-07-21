Malawi Judges On Shortlist of Nominees for Chatham House Prize 2020

The five judges of the High Court who were sitting as a Constitutional Court that overturned last year's 'Tipp-Ex election' in Malawi and ordering a fresh elections which later turned out to oust former president Peter Mutharika in power, have been shortlisted by UK think-thank Chatham House among three nominees for the 2020 Chatham House Prize.

The Chatham House Prize is presented to the person, persons or organization deemed by members of Chatham House to have made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations in the previous year.

The selection process is independent, democratic and draws on the deep knowledge of Chatham House's research teams, making the Prize a distinctive and unique award in the field of international affairs.

According to a letter to the Malawi judges addressed to Healy Potani the judge president of the Constitution Court which annulled 2019 votes signed by director of Chatham House

Dr Robin Niblett, the Council of Chatham House has included on the shortlist of three nominees for the 2020 Chatham House Prize the five Malawi judges.

"The bravery shown by you and your fellow Honourable Justices Ivy Kamanga, Redson Kapindu, Dingiswayo Madise and Michael Tembo in protecting the constitutional process has made a strong impression on our research programmes and our three presidents," reads the letter in part.

Since its establishment in 1920, Chatham House has been a world-leading centre for research and analysis of international affairs.

The first Chatham House prize was won by Victor Yuschenko, President of the Ukraine.

Since then winners have included Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil; Joaquim Chissano, President of Mozambique; and John Kufuor, President of Ghana.

"Once again, our congratulations on this nomination which recognizes the very significant contribution that we believe you have made to improve the state of international relations this past year," the Chatham director writes Potani.

The award is presented on behalf of the institute's patron, Her Majesty the Queen, representing the non-partisan and authoritative character of the Prize.

In delivering the landmark ruling on February 3, Justice Healey Potani said: "It is almost impossible to have an election free of irregularities. However, in the present matter our finding is that the anomalies and irregularities have been so widespread, systematic and grave such that the integrity of the result was seriously compromised, and can't be trusted as the will of voters of the May 21, 2019 election."

In a landmark ruling for the country, the court described the conduct of the electoral commission as "very lacking and demonstrated incompetence."