Somalia Evacuates Over 130 Citizens From Uganda

Somalia has evacuated 137 of its citizens on Tuesday from Uganda where it has suspended international flights due to the novel coronavirus.

The Somali nationals were repatriated by the Federal Government of Somalia as part of the COVID-19 response plan instructed by President Farmajo.

In conjunction with Saudi Arabia, the horn of the Africa nation evacuated more Somalis who were stranded in the Gulf nation since the outbreak of COVID-19.

FGS and FMS summit to kick off in Dhusamareb

Three killed after four-story residential building collapses in Mogadishu

Mogadishu-Afgooye road construction resumes

The latest flight comes less than a week after the government brought back 132 nationals from Saudi Arabia.

The horn of the African nation has so far recorded 3119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 93 patients succumbed to the virus.