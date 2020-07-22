Nigeria Records 576 New Cases of Covid-19

22 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 37,801 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also said four persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally to 805.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 88 new cases; Kwara, 87; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 82; Plateau, 62; Ondo, 39; Enugu, 28; Oyo, 26; Taraba, 24; Kaduna and Ebonyi, 20 each; Edo,17; Cross River, 16; Kano, 14; Rivers, 11; Ogun, 10; Delta, nine; Nasarawa and Osun eight each; Katsina, three; Imo, two; while Kebbi and Borno recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 37,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 15,677 patients have been discharged, while 805 persons have died."

