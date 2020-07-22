Nigeria: CBN's Non-Interest Loans - NANTS Urges Members On Opportunities

22 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — The Kano State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, has called on traders in the state to explore the opportunities in the revised Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) non-interest guidelines, especially the newly launched Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), for sustainable growth of their businesses.

Addressing members in Kano, Alhaji Umar recalled that the business community in the state had been agitating for years for a form of assistance that would lift the standard of the SMEs, adding that the CBN's non-interest MSMEDF was a funding lifeline extended to SMEs and should be explored.

He said NANTS, being the umbrella body of traders in raw materials, industrial and finished goods for locally made and imported goods, would ensure that it remained at the forefront of sensitising its members to see that they had benefited effectively from intervention funds.

"It is our vision, promoting trade and economic development, championing the rights of entrepreneurs through strategic programmes and policy intervention. Through this, we will ensure that we have educated our members to key-in and explore the golden opportunities extended to us by the CBN," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.