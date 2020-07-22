Nigeria: CBN's Non-Interest Loans - NANTS Urges Members On Opportunities

Kano — The Kano State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, has called on traders in the state to explore the opportunities in the revised Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) non-interest guidelines, especially the newly launched Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), for sustainable growth of their businesses.

Addressing members in Kano, Alhaji Umar recalled that the business community in the state had been agitating for years for a form of assistance that would lift the standard of the SMEs, adding that the CBN's non-interest MSMEDF was a funding lifeline extended to SMEs and should be explored.

He said NANTS, being the umbrella body of traders in raw materials, industrial and finished goods for locally made and imported goods, would ensure that it remained at the forefront of sensitising its members to see that they had benefited effectively from intervention funds.

"It is our vision, promoting trade and economic development, championing the rights of entrepreneurs through strategic programmes and policy intervention. Through this, we will ensure that we have educated our members to key-in and explore the golden opportunities extended to us by the CBN," he said.