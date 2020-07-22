Kenya: 13 Injured in Stampede at Likoni Channel

21 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

A stampede broke out on a crowded pedestrian lane at the Likoni channel during the evening rush on Tuesday injuring at least 13 people.

Kenya Red Cross personnel, who are stationed at the Island side of the channel, attended to the injured.

There was congestion at the channel Tuesday evening and some ferry users were forced to wait for hours because only three vessels were operating.

"I have been at the same spot for more than three hours. The traffic is not moving," one of the motorists caught in the gridlock said.

Normally, during peak hours, at least four ferries are required for a smooth service.

Many people violated Covid-19 regulation of physical distancing during the chaos at the ferry crossing.

