Kenya: Teacher and His Two Children Drown in River Sagana

A secondary school teacher and his two children drowned after a boat overturned as they were crossing River Sagana in Kirinyaga.

The victims were crossing the river in Mutithi village, officials said.

Mwea West police boss Aden Alio said the accident happened on Tuesday at 10.30am. He said the victims were returning home.

"The victims hailed from Murang'a and were going home when they were swept away by water," he told the Nation.

Witnesses said a strong water current hit the boat causing it to overturn.

"When the boat overturned, the victims were thrown into the water and swept downstream," said Ms Agnes Kimani.

Following the incident, residents searched for the victims along the river bank but gave up when they did not find them.

They appealed to the government to send navy divers to assist in the search.

"The river is infested with crocodiles and experts are required to help find the victims," Margaret Ndung'u, a resident, said.