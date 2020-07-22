Kenya: AFC Leopards Midfielder Makes U-Turn on Gor Move

Barely a day after AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo revealed that he was in advanced talks with rivals Gor Mahia over a possible switch to the club, he has made a U-turn and said he is happy at Ingwe.

Odhiambo had cited non-payment of salary and allowances as the main reason he was eager to ditch AFC Leopards for Gor Mahia. This sparked panic within the AFC Leopards fraternity who caused an uproar online calling out the management of the team.

Odhiambo, a former Babadogo United player, has been one of the shining stars at Ingwe in the just-concluded season and the team is eager to keep him despite the financial challenges.

To cool down the temperatures, the AFC Leopards media team hurriedly organised a live interview with the youngster on Tuesday afternoon.

"I haven't joined Gor Mahia. Those are just rumours. I am still under contract at AFC Leopards and therefore still their player. I urge the Ingwe fans to relax, I am still their player and I am looking forward to next season," he said during the interview.

Odhiambo also revealed he is looking forward to playing professional football in Europe in the near future.

"The facilities there (Europe) are good and I know I can really improve as a player and also my financial status will get better. I also know I stand a better chance of getting in the national team if I move abroad," said Odhiambo.

Odhiambo was promoted to the AFC Leopards senior team after impressing at their youth side that was under the stewardship of former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani.