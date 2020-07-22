Kenya: Gor Mahia Fans Threaten to Stop Club Elections

Gor Mahia elections slated for August 8 are now in jeopardy after seven registered members threatened to file legal suit in seven days saying the exercise is illegal.

The seven including veteran sports journalist Gilbert Wandera, Kulendeng branch's Ben Agunda and Sewe Odero, insist that the club must ensure the elections conform to the Sports Act 2013 and Kenyan constitution 2010 failure to which they will move to court to stop the polls.

Others who wants the polls put on hold through their lawyer Omondi Omondi are Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, George Ochieng' Gombe, Meshack Odero and Edder Jalang'o.

The letter asks Electoral board Chairman Henry Kowero and Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier to respond to the issues raised within seven days and assure them that the elections will not be held. They further want the club to inform them of a new roadmap to the elections which conforms to all the required laws.

They have also taken issue with the candidature of Rachier and outgoing vice chairman Francis Wasuna, stating the duo are not eligible to run since they have served two terms having been re-elected in 2016.

"We write to demand that you cease and desist from further conduct of fraudulent elections purposely set for August 8. Conduct the affairs of the club within article 81 of the constitution of Kenya 2010," read the letter in part.

Kowero took issue with the demand letter saying it wouldn't prevent the board from carrying its mandate.

"The lawyer is a Gor Mahia member and that shows conflict of interest. One of the members was involved in drafting the constitution they are opposing while others just registered the other day to participate in the elections," said Kowero who acknowledged they have received the letter.

The seven also claim that some of the rules that were stated by the electoral board were unlawful and intended to bar other candidates from vying from various posts.

Outgoing Organising Secretary General Judith 'Nyangi' Anyango has been vocal in protesting over the inclusion of the degree requirement on the club constitution passed in 2018 and registered this year.

Anyango who is interested in the honorary treasurer post didn't present her papers online during the nomination exercise whose deadline was Friday last week.

The members also claimed the election should have been held in 2019 after the expiry of term of the former officials instead of this year.