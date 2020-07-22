Kenya: Court Halts Kenyatta Order Against State Contracts With Private Law Firms

The High Court has suspended President Uhuru Kenyatta's order for government institutions to terminate all engagements with private law firms within 21 days, and to seek written approvals from the Attorney General before contracting external lawyers.

Justice John Mativo's order on Tuesday followed a suit by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which argues that President Kenyatta's directive was illegal.

The LSK argued that failure to issue temporary orders will render the suit filed by the lawyers' lobby on Tuesday nugatory.

Justice Mativo agreed with the lawyers, and directed that the orders be served on Cabinet Secretaries and accounting officers in government institutions.

In a virtual meeting with 85 government chiefs on Tuesday, President Kenyatta also directed all government institutions that have filed court cases against each other to withdraw them within seven days.

The communication to government heads did not state the reason for this but it is believed to be a cost cutting measure.

CONSEQUENCES

Education CS George Magoha was among the first to comply with the President's directive, ordering all public learning institutions to terminate all engagements with private lawyers that were done without the AG's approval.

The President's directive set him on a collision course with lawyers in private practice, who will be financially hard hit if they are locked out of representing government institutions.

"I have carefully weighed the grounds cited in the application. I do not think this case falls within the ambit of frivolous or vexatious cases defined above. The issues presented in this application establish an arguable case which ought to be interrogated by the court," Justice Mativo said in the ruling.

"As for the prayer for stay, owing to the nature of the impugned decision, it is my view that if the same is implemented, the applicants case will be rendered nugatory. The court has a duty to preserve the status quo to ensure that a litigant's suit if successful is not rendered nugatory."

The LSK sued Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki as the government representative.

Justice Mativo ordered Mr Kariuki to respond to the suit within 15 days.

LSK will then have 15 days to file any further affidavit.

The judge will mention the case on October 6 to confirm parties' compliance with his directives and for them to highlight their written arguments.