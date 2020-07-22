Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 576 New Infections

22 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

The virus has now sickened nearly 38,000 people, according to NCDC's latest data.

Four deaths were recorded in the fight against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the total death tally to 805.

More than 15, 000 patients, roughly half of the total of the people infected, has recovered after treatment.

The 576 new cases are reported from 22 states - Lagos-88 Kwara-87 FCT-82 Plateau-62 Ondo-39 Enugu-28 Oyo-26 Taraba-24 Kaduna-20 Ebonyi-20 Edo-17 Cross River-16 Kano-14 Rivers-11 Ogun-10 Delta-9 Nasarawa-8 Osun-8 Katsina-3 Imo-2 Kebbi-1 Borno-1.

There are more than 20, 000 active case in Nigeria, where all the 36 states of the country have recorded at least a single infection.

Over 200, 000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of more than 200 million people.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.