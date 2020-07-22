South Africa: Seven Police Stations Closed After Covid-19 Outbreak

At least seven police stations in four South African provinces have had to close temporarily after officers tested positive.

The closed stations are in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu Natal and the Free State provinces. Just over a week ago, South Africa's police minister Bheki Cele said 36 officers had died in due to the coronavirus and over 5,000 security personnel were infected by the virus.

Mr Cele said his department has been working hard to decontaminate hundreds of police stations across the country after they were temporarily closed due to infections. "The situation with Covid-19 is that we are not given opportunity to honor those of us that have fallen," he said.

South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Africa, followed by Egypt and Nigeria. On Monday night, the department of health confirmed there were 373628 cases and 5173 deaths since the first case early in March.

Communities serviced by the Rabie Ridge police station in Midrand have been advised that it has been closed for decontamination due to a Covid-19 related incident.

"The community service centre will be operating from the sport stadium opposite the police station.

"The telephone lines at Rabie Ridge police station community service centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure," police said.

The Vosman police station in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, was also closed on Sunday after members tested positive for Covid-19.

"The community service centre will now be operating from the satellite police station situated in Hectorway Street at Lynville," police said in a separate statement.

In Bloemfontein, three police stations in Viljoenskroon, Boithuso and Zamdela were temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19.

"Viljoenskroon community service centre will operate from the victim empowerment room within the station premises.

"Boithuso community service centre will operate from Boithuso HRD offices within the premises of the station."

Police added: "The (Zamdela police station) building will be decontaminated so as to curb the spread of the virus and affected members will undergo necessary Covid-19 related protocols."

The Boksburg police station, on the East Rand, has also been closed after one member tested positive for the virus. Its community service centre will be operating from the detective building next to the police station until it can reopen.