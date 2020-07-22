Rwanda/Tanzania: Haruna Faces Fix Months Out With Injury

Rwanda international and playmaker for Tanzania giants Young Africans, Haruna Niyonzima, will be out for at least five months following a serious knee injury he sustained last week.

Luc Eymael, the club's head coach, has confirmed that the former Rayon Sports and APR midfielder cannot return to full action until next year.

"It is very unfortunate that we will be without him [Haruna] for up to five months, he will not be back on the field until next year," said the Belgian tactician. "Sad as it is, he should now only focus on his recovery, and we hope he will come back stronger."

Niyonzima picked the injury in a league game against Biashara United a fortnight ago, before aggravating it against bitter rivals Simba SC in the Tanzania FA Cup.

Young Africans face Mtibwa Sugar in the Vodacom Tanzania Premier League on Tuesday.