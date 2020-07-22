Tanzania: Covid-19 - Zanzibar Government Allows Resumption of More Social Activities

22 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MORE social activities, including leisure centres and religious classes are resuming gradually here, with the consent of public health authorities after the government announced that Covid-19 has been further suppressed in recent days.

State Minister (Second Vice President) Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed revealed in a statement that there are activities which are still not allowed in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"We are now better, the country is continuing to record success in preventing Covid- 19, we can now get back to normal life, but while observing health precautions," Mr Mohamed said.

Quran schools, tuition classes, and recreational facilities, including pubs celebrated after the announcement, saying they are getting back to business after a long wait.

However, the Minister for Health, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed reminded the public that it is still important to observe social distancing, washing hands frequently, and using face masks in crowded places.

"We have managed to contain the spread of Covid-19. Thanks to God and health workers, but we should continue observing health precautions," he said.

Union President John Magufuli allowed the country to get back to normal activities, including opening of schools last month after recording no more coronavirus cases.

