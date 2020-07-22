Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Hits Farmers As Livestock Prices Tumble

Small-scale farmers in Matabeleland South have been hard hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) with prices of livestock continuing to tumble to less than R7 000 ($400).

The province has an estimated 700 000 herd, which among other things is a major source of livelihood.

An average farmer from the region has between 50 and 200 cattle.

According to the National Institution of Livestock Farmers Union chairperson Mr Sifiso Sibanda, the state of affairs in the sector is worrisome.

"The virus has had a negative impact on many sectors of the economy and livestock sector has not been spared," he said.

"We have noted some changes in the market when we look at consumer behaviours. In fact, not many people now prioritise meat as part of their meals. The market is depressed and meat as a protein is not moving."

He said this was the reality that farmers must accept to keep their heads above the water.

"Presently an average beast is being sold for less than R7 000 and even if you want to sell, you don't get takers, the market is depressed," he said.

"We have many people wanting to sell and then the issue of demand and supply comes in and some livestock is being sold at very low prices".

In some instances, the smallholder farmers were disposing of their animals so that they may be able to get resources to sustain their herds, which have also been affected by drought.