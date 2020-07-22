Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Hits Farmers As Livestock Prices Tumble

22 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Small-scale farmers in Matabeleland South have been hard hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) with prices of livestock continuing to tumble to less than R7 000 ($400).

The province has an estimated 700 000 herd, which among other things is a major source of livelihood.

An average farmer from the region has between 50 and 200 cattle.

According to the National Institution of Livestock Farmers Union chairperson Mr Sifiso Sibanda, the state of affairs in the sector is worrisome.

"The virus has had a negative impact on many sectors of the economy and livestock sector has not been spared," he said.

"We have noted some changes in the market when we look at consumer behaviours. In fact, not many people now prioritise meat as part of their meals. The market is depressed and meat as a protein is not moving."

He said this was the reality that farmers must accept to keep their heads above the water.

"Presently an average beast is being sold for less than R7 000 and even if you want to sell, you don't get takers, the market is depressed," he said.

"We have many people wanting to sell and then the issue of demand and supply comes in and some livestock is being sold at very low prices".

In some instances, the smallholder farmers were disposing of their animals so that they may be able to get resources to sustain their herds, which have also been affected by drought.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.