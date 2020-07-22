Zimbabwe: Students Laud Decision to Close Tertiary Colleges

22 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Chinhoyi University of Technology students have applauded the Government for acting swiftly to suspend face-to-face lectures at all tertiary institutions after one of their lecturers tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Government took the decision as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are grateful to the Government for the decision, which is student-centric and we hope that colleges will abide by the directive," said a student in the School of Business.

They also said there was need for institutions to continue scaling up the systems at tertiary institutions to protect them from contagious diseases and other pandemics.

CUT's director of marketing and communications, Dr Musekiwa Tapera said the institution was going to adhere with the decision.

He said the institution was going to suspend its phased reopening and had already started communicating with all returning students that they will only be accepted back when it is safe to do so.

The Mashonaland West provincial task force team on Covid-19 chairperson and State Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka urged members of the society including students who came in contact with the lecturer to go for testing.

She applauded local farmers and various business people for providing food and other donations to health institutions in the fight against Covid-19.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.