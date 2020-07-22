Zimbabwe: Students Laud Decision to Close Tertiary Colleges

Chinhoyi University of Technology students have applauded the Government for acting swiftly to suspend face-to-face lectures at all tertiary institutions after one of their lecturers tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

The Government took the decision as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are grateful to the Government for the decision, which is student-centric and we hope that colleges will abide by the directive," said a student in the School of Business.

They also said there was need for institutions to continue scaling up the systems at tertiary institutions to protect them from contagious diseases and other pandemics.

CUT's director of marketing and communications, Dr Musekiwa Tapera said the institution was going to adhere with the decision.

He said the institution was going to suspend its phased reopening and had already started communicating with all returning students that they will only be accepted back when it is safe to do so.

The Mashonaland West provincial task force team on Covid-19 chairperson and State Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka urged members of the society including students who came in contact with the lecturer to go for testing.

She applauded local farmers and various business people for providing food and other donations to health institutions in the fight against Covid-19.