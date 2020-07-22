Nigeria: Odegbami - Some Ex-Eagles Are More Qualified Coaches Than Rohr

22 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

A former captain of the then Green Eagles, Chief Segun Odegbami has said some former Super Eagles players are better qualified to coach the national team than the current handler, Gernot Rohr.

Speaking during an interview session on FCT Football Update WhatsApp platform, the man fondly called 'Mathematical Odegbami' for the umpteenth time believes Rohr is not good to coach the Super Eagles.

According to him, Finidi George and Emmanuel Amuneke are some of the ex-players who are more qualified than the Franco-German tactician to coach the team.

"I don't think any white coach should come and coach us anymore, not after the generation of Stephen Keshi, Sunday Oliseh, Jay Jay Okocha who played at every level.

"If they can get the basic qualification which is not essential in my own estimation, but people insist that they must have it, they are qualified. Finidi George and Emmanuel Anuneke have the qualifications Gernot Rohr does not have," he said.

Odegbami who inspired the Green Eagles as the national team was called then to 1980 AFCON triumph further stated that a Nigerian who understands the Nigerian football philosophy should take the team to the World Cup.

"A Nigerian should take Nigeria to the World Cup because a foreigner does not understand our football philosophy and psychology.

"He will just use his colour to bamboozle us. And these days when the black lives matter a lot, the black race should take charge of its own.

"The White man can't love us more than ourselves. My belief is that anyone who will coach the Super Eagles must be a world class coach. Rohr can't deliver that.

"He's not a world class coach that we are looking for without question," he stressed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.