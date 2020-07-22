Namibia: ACC Appoints New Investigations Chief

The Anti-Corruption Commission has appointed former police detective Phelem Masule as its new chief of investigations, with effect from next month.

ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamhata confirmed Masule's appointment to The Namibian today.

Nghituwamhata said Masule was promoted from his previous position as chief investigation officer to chief of investigations and prosecution, with effect from 1 August.

Masule will take up the post vacated by the ACC's former investigations chief Nelius Becker when he rejoined the Namibian Police last year.

Masule is a former police officer and holds a law degree.

He has been an investigator with the ACC since its inception.