Botswana: Nhabe Clubs Welcome BFA Initiatives

Maun — Some football clubs representatives in the Nhabe region welcomed have welcomed Botswana Football Association's (BFA) new initiatives.

BFA recently introduced two systems being the FIFA Connect and Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) aimed at protecting minor players.

The DTMS reported to have been established by FIFA to transform the international transfer market of players while the FIFA Connects aimed at facilitating a secure, smooth and organised registration of all soccer players in Botswana.

Representatives aired their views following a training on how to use the systems. The training targeted club managers, secretaries and officials assigned to do registration of players. They welcomed the development, saying it was in the right direction since they would address challenges they encountered in their clubs and ensure football was run in a professional manner.

They indicated that they experienced difficulties and delays in registration of players as the process was done manually.

They also stated that most teams had been grooming quality players for big teams without benefiting and believed that the FIFA connect would be a solution as they would

Springbok United Football Club manager, Bapaphi Lesole said FIFA Connect system would assist them to move away from paper work to electronic processes adding that unlike before they would not hustle to register players. He said they travelled long distance to Maun to do paper work. He also revealed that the system would assist teams which had been struggling financially as they would benefit from grooming and developing players.

Maun Heroes team manager, Mothusi Richard shared the same sentiments saying the systems would indeed benefit regional clubs as players would no longer use blue books after registration

The players, he said would be registered electronically adding that previously, they were forced to re-register them when their blue books got lost.

"We are happy for the BFA initiatives as they will transform the way we had been running our football. The system will also keep confidential information about our players for good," he added. Nhabe Football Regional Association chairperson, Norma Sebele also hailed the BFA systems saying regional clubs would move away from doing things manually as it was the case.

The system, he said would also improve record keeping and database management by the football clubs in the region.

The DTMS, he said would also assist them to monitor movement of players noting that some players used to join other teams without formal communication with their original teams.

With the systems, he said they would be able to trace all players and ensure all the teams they previously played for benefit from his transfer. Earlier on, BFA official, Phutego Setete urged regional teams to ensure the smooth implementation of the systems which he said would take football to greater heights.

Both systems he said were a holistic comprehensive and collected solution in football noting that if well implemented, they would indeed transform the image of football in the country.

He noted that it was only the regions which could ensure the success of the systems and encouraged clubs to start registering their players electronically.

The system, he said meant to move away from paper work to electronic adding that after registration, each player would have FIFA card with a permanent number on it. In addition, he said the system does not allow a player to be registered twice.

One of the facilitators, Ishmael Tasebolai said the training aimed to introduce the systems to clubs representatives and assist them in opening accounts as no player would be allowed to play without FIFA card in the 2020/21 season.

Source : BOPA