Malawi: Govt Appoints Board Members for Mra, Reserve Bank of Malawi

21 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Government has on Tuesday appointed new board members for Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

This is barely three weeks after President Lazarus Chakwera dissolved boards for over 60 parastatals.

The appointed members are all professionals.

In a statement signed by Chief Secretary to Government Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the appointments are with immediate effect.

Government has appointed financial expert Vizenge Matumika Kumwenda as Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) board chairperson.

Among others, Kumwenda is is Chairman of NBS Bank Plc and Managing Director and Executive Director at NICO Holdings Plc, Chairman for NICO Insurance Zambia Ltd. (a subsidiary of NICO Holdings Plc).

He is also Associate Member at Chartered Insurance Institute and on the board of six other companies.

At the central bank, government has appointed Reserve Bank governor as chairperson of the board which inclided retired judge Elton Mawina Singinil and former finance minister Dr Maxwell Mkwezalamba as non executive directors.

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI ( RBM)

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi ( Chairperson).

Deputy Governor's of the Reserve Bank of Malawi

Secretary to the Treasury .

Mr Randson Phillimon Mwadiwa - Non Executive Director.

Justice Elton Mawina Singini - Non Executive Director.

Ms Nimia Kambili Mzembe - Non Executive Director.

Mrs Mirriam Wemba - Non Executive Director.

Dr Maxwell Mkwezalamba - Non Executive Director.

MALAWI REVENUE AUTHORITY ( MRA).

Mr Vizenge Kumwenda ( Chairperson ).

Mr Lincon Bailey - Member.

Mrs Dharles Thokozani Kuyoka - Member .

Mr Henry Harris Chowawa - Member.

Secretary to the Treasury.

Secretary to Trade .

Secretary to Industry.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi .

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.