Malawi: Govt Appoints Board Members for Mra, Reserve Bank of Malawi

Government has on Tuesday appointed new board members for Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

This is barely three weeks after President Lazarus Chakwera dissolved boards for over 60 parastatals.

The appointed members are all professionals.

In a statement signed by Chief Secretary to Government Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, the appointments are with immediate effect.

Government has appointed financial expert Vizenge Matumika Kumwenda as Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) board chairperson.

Among others, Kumwenda is is Chairman of NBS Bank Plc and Managing Director and Executive Director at NICO Holdings Plc, Chairman for NICO Insurance Zambia Ltd. (a subsidiary of NICO Holdings Plc).

He is also Associate Member at Chartered Insurance Institute and on the board of six other companies.

At the central bank, government has appointed Reserve Bank governor as chairperson of the board which inclided retired judge Elton Mawina Singinil and former finance minister Dr Maxwell Mkwezalamba as non executive directors.

RESERVE BANK OF MALAWI ( RBM)

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi ( Chairperson).

Deputy Governor's of the Reserve Bank of Malawi

Secretary to the Treasury .

Mr Randson Phillimon Mwadiwa - Non Executive Director.

Justice Elton Mawina Singini - Non Executive Director.

Ms Nimia Kambili Mzembe - Non Executive Director.

Mrs Mirriam Wemba - Non Executive Director.

Dr Maxwell Mkwezalamba - Non Executive Director.

MALAWI REVENUE AUTHORITY ( MRA).

Mr Vizenge Kumwenda ( Chairperson ).

Mr Lincon Bailey - Member.

Mrs Dharles Thokozani Kuyoka - Member .

Mr Henry Harris Chowawa - Member.

Secretary to the Treasury.

Secretary to Trade .

Secretary to Industry.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi .