Zimbabwe: Tajamuka Urges Locals to Throng Court in Support of Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

22 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Firebrand pressure group, Tajamuka/Sesijikile has urged Zimbabweans to throng the Harare Magistrates' Court this Wednesday to demand the unconditional freeing of whistle blowing journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The two were arrested separately on Monday and face accusations of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Chin'ono has unsettled authorities through his fearless use of his social media pages to expose massive corruption by the under-fire Harare administration while Ngarivhume is the organiser of the July 31 protests against corruption.

Tajamuka, a pressure group that has also centred its activities around demands for government accountability, on Tuesday held a night vigil in Harare, later posting a video which urged locals to throng court.

However, this could prove almost impossible for Zimbabweans after Mnangagwa Tuesday night barred locals from travelling any far from their homes as he moved to tighten the country's lockdown regulations.

Mnangagwa also imposed a night curfew for locals amid signs he could be using the lockdown excuse to stave off looming resistance against his faltering administration.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
More From: New Zimbabwe

