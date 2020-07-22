Somalia: Latest Updates On FGs and FMs Talks in Galmudug

21 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

There is an ongoing meeting in Dhusamareb between the Somali political leaders to discuss national priorities, including elections and security.

A preliminary meeting chaired by President Farmajo on Monday and attended by PM Hassan and five regional leaders discussed on agendas of the crucial forum on the polls.

Somali president has reached Dhusamareb last Saturday after heads of the regional states called for an inclusive suitable election model after failure in 1P1V on its time.

The leaders have jointly ruled out the possibility of conducting one person, one vote as proposed by the Somali parliament. The stakeholders are at loggerheads over the model.

