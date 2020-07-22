Somalia: Six Wounded As an Old Building Collapses in Mogadishu

At least 20 people have been rescued after a three-story old building has collapsed in Mogadishu's Hamar Wayne district on Monday night.

The tragedy came following heavy downpour in the city.

A rescue team rescued the civilians from the building, some with injuries who have been admitted to various hospitals in the capital for treatment.

The mayor of Mogadishu Omar Filish paid a visited the scene and lauded the rescue mission and asked local authorities to help the people trapped inside.

Mogadishu has seen building collapses in the past that claimed the lives of dozens of people as the city sees regular rains that flooded to the streets and some villages.