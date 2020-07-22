Somalia: Six Wounded As an Old Building Collapses in Mogadishu

21 July 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 20 people have been rescued after a three-story old building has collapsed in Mogadishu's Hamar Wayne district on Monday night.

The tragedy came following heavy downpour in the city.

A rescue team rescued the civilians from the building, some with injuries who have been admitted to various hospitals in the capital for treatment.

The mayor of Mogadishu Omar Filish paid a visited the scene and lauded the rescue mission and asked local authorities to help the people trapped inside.

Mogadishu has seen building collapses in the past that claimed the lives of dozens of people as the city sees regular rains that flooded to the streets and some villages.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.