Somalia: Vowing Reform, Kenyan Emerges As One of Early WTO Frontrunners

21 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya's candidate to the World Trade Organization's (WTO) top post said on Monday she is seeking Washington's backing and expressed some sympathy with its criticism of the global body as she emerges as one of two reform-minded African female frontrunners.

Amina Mohamed told Reuters a closed-door vetting session last week went "really well" as she outlined her platform to steer the body out of crises from global trade tensions and rising protectionism to a COVID-induced dive in business.

Delegates say Mohamed, a 58-year-old minister and former WTO chair, is one of the favourites alongside Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Brazil's Roberto Azevedo as director general, although weeks of campaigning lie ahead.

The WTO has never been led by a woman or an African.

"The rulebook needs to be upgraded because of the concerns that are being expressed about the rules not being fit for purpose," she said, adding that resuming the top appeals court would be a priority and that she hoped this would be on the agenda of the next major WTO meeting in 2021.

Asked if that meant she sympathized with the U.S. position, she said: "Those concerns that have been raised, they would not have been raised if they did not have a solid reason to raise them."

The U.S. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mohamed's supporters say she combines deep WTO knowledge with a drive to overhaul its 25-year-old rules. "The difference between me and them is I have worked this system," she said.

However, she must win over those African countries who have expressed support for Okonjo-Iweala.

Over the past week, countries have been hosting Geneva cocktail parties to showcase candidates.

The WTO eliminates them in batches, starting with those unlikely to win consensus from 164 members.

Reuters

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.