Zimbabwe: RBZ Foreign Currency Auction Increases Exchange Rate to 1-72

22 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency exchange auction system Tuesday increased the official Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate against the US dollar to 1:72.

A trading update released by the central bank at the close of business shows that a total US$14.8 million was allotted on the day with the highest exchange rate offered being ZWL$82 and a least rate of ZWL$55.

"The least accepted rate during the day was ZWL$70. However, the average weighted rate settled at ZWL$72.14," read the update.

Out of the 291 bids made during the course of the auction, the total bids amount stood at US$20.3 million.

51 bids were disqualified for entering the auction for speculative reasons despite having positive balances at hand.

Allocations made favoured stimulating industrial productivity which saw US$7.4 million going towards raw materials and US$2.3 million going towards machinery and equipment.

The retail and distribution sector received US$1,2 million, consumables including spares, tyres, and electricals gobbled US$ 1,1 million, pharmaceuticals and chemicals US$696 000.

Services loans, dividends and disinvestments was allocated US$752 000, paper and packaging US$615 000 and Fuel, Electricity and Gas received US$640 000.

"It was noted that players are still ignoring the clear ground rules by submitting bids that do not qualify. A resolution was passed to consider imposing a fine in US dollars for participants who come to the auction with dirty hands," a finance ministry official said.

