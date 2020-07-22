Cameroon: Tracking Murderers of Florence Ayafor - Civil Society Salutes Military Professionalism

In a press conference on July 17, ODS praised efforts by the military and President of the Republic for the maintenance of peace and territorial integrity of the country.

Following the arrest of two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of Florence Ayafor, a Wardress at the Bamenda Central Prison Administration on September 29, 2019, the civil society organisation 'Observatoire du developpement societal' (ODS) has saluted efforts by the military in establishing truths and maintaining justice, peace and security in the country. In a press declaration on July 17, 2020, the General Coordinator of ODS, Lilian Koulou Engoulou praised measures put in place by the President of the Republic in protecting the territorial integrity of Cameroon and ensuring a return to peace in the North West and South West Regions. "ODS in its mission in defending the rights of the population followed with satisfaction the public presentation of Niba Innocent Akuma born on August 4, 1989 and Ngu Roger born on October 15, 1990 as suspects involved in the gruesome murder. The cruel video which circulated on the social media portraying how she was beheaded promoted the engagement of the military to ensure that the culprits do not go unpunished," partly reads his declaration.

The declaration further calls on Cameroonians of all regions to contribute in the promotion of the concept of living together for the harmonious development of the country. "We invite all actors to recognise the will manifested by the President of the Republic to maintain a state of law in Cameroon. Firm instructions from him (referring to President Paul Biya) to civil administrators and the military and always in line with professionalism and patriotism within the general objective of protecting the population and accomplishing development projects," Lilian Koulou added. ODS General Coordinator equally urged national and international political actors to acknowledge government determination to bring to justice all those involved in the cruel act and frowned at the silence of some non-governmental organisations as well as international partners of Cameroon in relation to the subject.