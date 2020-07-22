Cameroon: Stade Renard - Gearing for a More Fruitful Season

Already 10 new players have been recruited in the team to ensure the best result next term.

Stade Renard of Melon like some clubs in the Ligue One championship is actively preparing for the 2020-2021 season. For now the club is focusing on recruiting new players for next season. Already 10 new players have been recruited. The latest was the signing two players notably midfielder Oumarou Kadhjab and forward Jules Armand Kooh. Oumarou Kadjab, 26, joined Stade Renard as a free agent from Canon Yaounde while Jules Armand Kooh, 22, is scorer of six goals for regional rivals, Avion Academy last season.

Stade Renard of Melong finished last season on the 13th spot. Officials of Stade Renard intend to improve on their position next season. According to our source the team is waiting for the barrier measures for the fight against COVID-19 to be lifted. However, the technical bench is helping the players by giving them individual training programmes to enable them keep fit. Stade Renard of Melong were crowned winners of the 60th edition of the Cameroon Cup. Their goal is to win the championship this season and qualify for continental competitions.