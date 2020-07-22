Cameroon-Tunisia - Fostering Parliamentary Cooperation Discussed

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on July 20, 2020 had discussions with the outgoing Ambassador of Tunisia to Cameroon.

The outgoing Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi used his farewell audience with the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on July 20, 2020 to explore ways of fostering parliamentary cooperation between Cameroon and Tunisia.

Speaking to the press after the audience, Ambassador Jalel Snoussi disclosed that a parliamentary frienship group already exists between the National Assemblies of the two countries. « We discussed how the group could be made functional, » he said.

The two officials also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and noted with satisfaction that the level of cooperation was on the rise. In this light, the Ambassador said they talked about the Tunisian enterprises that have invested in Cameroon and he disclosed the interest of more Tunisian enterprises and private businessmen who wish to invest and ensure a lasting economic presence in Cameroon.

After five years at the helm of the Tunisian diplomatic mission in Cameroon, Ambassador Jalel Snoussi said his farewell audience was full of emotions. House Speaker Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and Jalel Snoussi reportedly expressed the hope to meet in future, perhaps within the framework of the friendship group between the National Assemblies of the two countries. With regard to his stay in Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi said he found a people who are welcoming, who have adopted him and he promised to always be at the service of Cameroon.