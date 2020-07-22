Cameroon-Tunisia - Fostering Parliamentary Cooperation Discussed

21 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on July 20, 2020 had discussions with the outgoing Ambassador of Tunisia to Cameroon.

The outgoing Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi used his farewell audience with the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on July 20, 2020 to explore ways of fostering parliamentary cooperation between Cameroon and Tunisia.

Speaking to the press after the audience, Ambassador Jalel Snoussi disclosed that a parliamentary frienship group already exists between the National Assemblies of the two countries. « We discussed how the group could be made functional, » he said.

The two officials also discussed bilateral economic cooperation and noted with satisfaction that the level of cooperation was on the rise. In this light, the Ambassador said they talked about the Tunisian enterprises that have invested in Cameroon and he disclosed the interest of more Tunisian enterprises and private businessmen who wish to invest and ensure a lasting economic presence in Cameroon.

After five years at the helm of the Tunisian diplomatic mission in Cameroon, Ambassador Jalel Snoussi said his farewell audience was full of emotions. House Speaker Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and Jalel Snoussi reportedly expressed the hope to meet in future, perhaps within the framework of the friendship group between the National Assemblies of the two countries. With regard to his stay in Cameroon, Jalel Snoussi said he found a people who are welcoming, who have adopted him and he promised to always be at the service of Cameroon.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.