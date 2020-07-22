Cameroon: Ballon d'Or - No Award for 2020

21 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020. France Football, the magazine behind the annual Ballon d'Or award, has confirmed that the prize will not be handed out this year. The decision comes due to the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which puts a halt or cancelled the major football leagues. It's the first time since 1956 that the Ballon d'Or will not be awarded. Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk to the Ballon d'Or last year; his seventh triumph, the most of any player in history. Lionel Messi was aiming to retain his award after triumphing in 2019. He was set to face competition from Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and many more that lit up 2020.

