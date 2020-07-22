Cameroon: Smoking and COVID-19 - the Story Behind Nicotine!

A study from a hospital in Paris says nicotine may be suggested as a potential preventive agent against Covid-19 infection.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that tobacco kills an estimated eight million people every year. However, a recent report has claimed that smokers were less likely to contract the Coronavirus. The report has raised eyebrows.

A preliminary study by the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, stated that "current smoking status appears to be a protective factor against the infection by SARS-CoV-2". Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital wrote that "nicotine may be suggested as a potential preventive agent against Covid-19 infection", based on scientific literature and the hospital's own observations. But the study also warned that "nicotine is a drug of abuse responsible for smoking addiction". Smoking has severe pathological consequences and remains a serious danger for health. Despite this, the new information has clouded evidence about the relationship between smoking and Covid-19.

According to WHO, those who smoke are likely to be more vulnerable to infection. Smokers, WHO reveals, may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase the risk of serious illness linked to Covid-19. These are conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly. Such conditions put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia. It is also theorised that smokers are more at risk of infection because of the effect tobacco can have on ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme II) receptors. These genes are located in human cells, and notably in the respiratory system. "Covid-19 needs to sit in this receptor to spread and duplicate, and we also know that smoking can up-regulate this receptor, so it can create more of these receptors for Covid-19 to sit within," Dr Kayat from the UK told Euronews. A report in March by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has also identified smokers as a "vulnerable group" to infection from Covid-19, due to the "higher susceptibility" of ACE2 receptors. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has also suggested that the very act of smoking increases the possibility of virus transmission. "Fingers are in contact with lips... and smoking products such as water pipes often involve the sharing of mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of Covid-19 in communal and social settings", WHO reveals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There may be higher risks of severe outcomes from Covid-19, but whether or not smokers are more likely to catch Covid-19 is still up for debate," Dr Kayat from the UK told Euronews. Speaking to Euronews, the World Health Organization says it is currently reviewing research and studies concerning smoking and nicotine and will release further statements in the coming days.