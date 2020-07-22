Cameroon: Laquintinie Hospital - Noel Essomba Takes Command

The official handing over of power between the out-going and in-coming directors of the hospital took place yesterday.

Following the decision of the minister of Public Health on July 7th appointing a new director for the hospital, Pr Louis Richard Njock officially handed over power to Prof Emmanuel Noel Essomba in a strictly protocol ceremony presided by the Inspector General of services, Aboubakar Njikam, representing the governor of the Littoral Region. In a statement after signing the documents handing over power, the outgoing director, who has been appointed as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, said he is leaving a hospital that is standing up, having inculcated a quality approach to services in the hospital and urged the incoming director to maintain the spirit.

The now interim director of the Laquintinie hospital, Noel Essomba said he will continue from where his predecessor left over having equally instilled the quality approach at the Nylon hospital where he formerly served as director. He said he will be placing his action under a new slogan which is that of making Laquintinie hospital, the people's polyclinic.

He expressed gratitude for his appointment saying he is fortunate to be taking over power at a time when the personnel is motivated following the Head of State's decision to extension the retirement age from 55 to 60 years. Secondly, he said, he is taking over power at a time when there are no more stories of stolen babies or disappearance of corpses in the hospital.

Laquintinie hospital is located in the heart of Akwa, extending over nine hectares. It is a second category reference hospital with a mission is to provide medical and medical health care qualitatively and quantitatively on daily basis and to respond to major events: be they sporting events, disasters or epidemics. It was created in 1931 for indigenous people who were not granted access to white hospital and named Laquintinie after its founder; Jean Laquintinie employs a total of 528 people comprising 118 administrative staff, 73 medical staff and 337 paramedical staff.