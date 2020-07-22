Zimbabwe: Land Commissioner Ndudzo Dies

Zimbabwe Land Commission senior staffer, Commissioner Edmore Augustine Mugwagwa Ndudzo has died.

He was 65.

Commissioner Ndudzo died on Friday after a short illness and was buried at his rural home in Chihota on Saturday. In a statement yesterday, ZLC chairperson Commissioner Tendai Bare said it was sad that the organisation had lost a hard-working commissioner who was instrumental in the Land Audit.

"It is with sadness that the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Land Commission, Commissioner Tendai Bare, wishes to announce to the nation, the untimely passing on of Commissioner Edmore Augustine Mugwagwa Ndudzo on the July 17, 2020.

"Commissioner Ndudzo, a chartered accountant by profession, was very instrumental in the settlement of agricultural land disputes as well as in the conduct of the national comprehensive agricultural Land Audit, which are the major constitutional mandates of the Zimbabwe Land Commission," Comm Bare said. The late Comm Ndudzo was appointed to the commission in 2016 and served until his death.

Born on February 28, 1955, he did his primary education at Saint James in Chihota. He attained secondary education at Roman Catholic Kutama College and at Fletcher High School in Gweru before attaining a Bachelor of Accountancy at the then University of Rhodesia in 1975.

In 1981, he joined the City Council of Harare and rose through the ranks to become the first black city treasurer in 1983. The late commissioner was the lead consultant in the formulation of the Public Finance Management Act of Zimbabwe, which was enacted in 2009.

The commissioner served on various boards and development projects in Zimbabwe, including the World Bank funded Budiriro Housing Development and the Kuwadzana housing schemes. "His astute services will be greatly missed in the Zimbabwe Land Commission," said Comm Bare.

He is survived by his wife Rutendo Ndudzo, four daughters and three grandchildren.