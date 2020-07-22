Sudan: Al - Burhan Affirms Concern With Achieving Country's Higher Interests

Khartoum — During his meeting today at the Republican Palace, with the new ambassadors of Sudan who are heading to receive their duties abroad, the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed the state's keenness in strengthening and developing Sudan's relations with all countries to achieve the country's higher interests.

The Sudan's ambassador to the United States of America, representative of the new ambassadors, Dr. Noureddin Satti, noted in press statements that the chairman of the Sovereign Council affirmed during the meeting the state's leadership and its components work together to achieve the country's higher interests, indicating falseness of what is being circulated about differences of views among the components, pointing to the Sudan's position on regional and international issues on which it is guided by the principle of achieving Sudan's supreme interests, and that Sudan will not deviate from this basic principle in dealing with regional and international issues.

Ambassador Satti added that the head of the Sovereign Council urged the new ambassadors on the importance of strengthening the economic partnership with those countries, and the work to attracting investments to support the national economy in light of the historical and sensitive stage that Sudan is going through.

He stated that Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has asserted on the necessity for communication with the Sudanese communities in different countries and the need for their communication with the homeland.

Ambassador, Dr. Noureddin Satti pointed to the instructions and directives of the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council regarding their duties and responsibilities, pointing out that he emphasized the role of diplomacy and the pioneer role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his support to the Ministry to play its leadership role in promoting and consolidating Sudan's external relations.

He indicated that the new ambassadors have expressed their thanks and appreciation to the state's leadership for its confidence on them, stressed that they will play their full role in order to achieve the higher goals and interests of the country, and that they will continue to build and draw a new image for Sudan, noting that the new ambassadors are aware of the challenges facing them and are determined to achieve the goals and interests of the country.