Kenya: Wanyama Voted Man of the Match as Montreal Edge DC United

22 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama was voted man-of-the-match as Montreal Impact beat DC United by a solitary goal in a Major League Soccer (MLS) Is Back Tournament game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida on Wednesday.

Wanyama had an injury scare in the 34th minute after Brazilian midfielder Felipe Martins stamped him on the thigh with play being temporarily stopped, but the Kenyan international managed to continue with the game with Felipe escaping with a yellow card.

"His tackle was nowhere near the ball, he is lucky to have stayed in the game and I am lucky to be feeling okay," Wanyama said after the match.

DC United defender Frederic Brillant deflected Saphir Taider shot into his own goal in the 31st minute for the game's only goal that gave Montreal Impact the much-needed victory.

The victory pushes Montreal to third in Group C with three points and they could qualify for the next round of the tournament as one of the four best third-place finishers.

They have a better record than New York City FC, who have the same number of points, but a worse goal difference.

In what was a game of two halves, Montreal dominated the first half but DC United were the better side after the break but pushed for an equaliser in vain.

Montreal coach Thierry Henry praised his team for fighting hard to get the three points.

"It feels good to be back with a win after a bad start. This is important for us as I know it will motivate the team to work better in training and do better in upcoming matches," the former Arsenal striker said in the post-match conference.

"The lads responded better to the pressure from DC United especially in the second half, hang in there, kept it tight, and got the three points we desperately needed," he added.

Wanyama joined the team in March from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.