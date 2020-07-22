Sudan: UOK Forum Confirms Final Recommendations

Khartoum — The Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Khartoum, the member of the organizing committee, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Gader Ahmed during his address today to the National Building and Democratic Transition Forum, asserted that today's session is the conclusion of the discussions that lasted for seven days on the constitutional and political reform, confirming the final recommendations reached by the conferees, of which the most important were the recommendations agreed upon and underscored by the Justice Minister.

He noted that the recommendations will be a work program for the transitional government represented by the Ministry of Justice and its responsibilities of drafting the constitution and legal and legislative reform.

Abdul Gader said that there are axes dealing with other aspects under the supervision of the Minister of Justice, and it was agreed that the drafting of the constitution will be a participatory societal formulation in which all sectors of Sudanese society in all villages and remote areas will participate in the round table conference through which the final recommendations will be presented.

He indicated that the session has also discussed the issue of the constitutional content , stressing there should be principles above the constitution that are included in the next constitution as stable principles that are not subject to amendment and change, noting to the agreement on some of them.

He pointed out that this agreement will be completed by the constitutional conference in the aspect of institutional and legislative reform, with the agreement on establishing a national commission for legal reform, to carry out the task of legal reform within the framework of a comprehensive and integrated view of the legal situation in Sudan and its future prospects.

Dr. Ahmed stressed that some other points will be presented in the conference and the entire Sudanese people will be aware of them and form a real program for the work of the state and the future of Sudan.