Sudanese Returnees Clash With Egyptian Police

Cairo — The Chargé d'Affairs of the Sudanese embassy in Cairo, Khaled Al-Sheikh said clashes took place, Tuesday, between Sudanese returnees and the Egyptian police, which led to many injuries among the Sudanese.

He outlined that the incidents occurred when the returnees closed the road leading to the Sudanese crossing, blocked the streets, burned tires and closed the desert road linking Cairo to Aswan.

Al-Sheikh said the Egyptian police tried to convince the Sudanese to open the road, but they tried to attack the police with bricks, stones, a matter that led, led to clashes between them and the police, who fired bullets in the air and tear gas to disperse them.