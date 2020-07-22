Sudanese Returnees Clash With Egyptian Police

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cairo — The Chargé d'Affairs of the Sudanese embassy in Cairo, Khaled Al-Sheikh said clashes took place, Tuesday, between Sudanese returnees and the Egyptian police, which led to many injuries among the Sudanese.

He outlined that the incidents occurred when the returnees closed the road leading to the Sudanese crossing, blocked the streets, burned tires and closed the desert road linking Cairo to Aswan.

Al-Sheikh said the Egyptian police tried to convince the Sudanese to open the road, but they tried to attack the police with bricks, stones, a matter that led, led to clashes between them and the police, who fired bullets in the air and tear gas to disperse them.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.