Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Message From Nigerian President

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , on Tuesday, received message from the Nigerian President, Mohammed Bukhari who greeted the efforts being exerted by the concerned parties of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dm.

The Nigerian Head of State expressed his government's understanding over the challenges facing the continuation of the negotiations, renewing his confidence that Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia will reach an agreement accepted by all.

He urged all the concerned parties to return to the negotiation table reach an agreement on the dam issues.

