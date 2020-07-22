Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Support to National Building and Democratic Transition Forum

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has confirmed the council's support for the Khartoum University Forum for National Building and Democratic Transition.

Following his meeting today at his office in the Republican Palace, with Professor Fadwa Abd al-Rahman Ali Taha, the director of Khartoum University, the head of the high committee of the forum, she noted in a press statement that she briefed the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council on the goals of the National Building and Democratic Transition Forum organized by the University of Khartoum and its recommendations, stressing the importance of the support of the Sovereign Council for this forum, and the work for the implementation of its outcomes to reach consensus among all the Sudanese in order to build the country.

