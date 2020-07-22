Sudan: Prosecutor in 1989 Coup - State of Law Started

Khartoum — Member of the Prosecution Board in the trial of the leaders who masterminded Omar Al-Basher Coup, Lawyer, Muawiya Khider, has confirmed that holding the first session of this historic trial for the coup masters of June 30 is the beginning of a state of law, institutions and justice in the country.

He underlined that the trial of symbols of the defunct regime affirms the start of the implementation of the motto of the revolution." Today, the doors of justice are widely opened to try those who undermined the constitution and democracy" He said.

Lawyer-Kihder has described the request of the defense representatives to release the defendants from the people's Congress party by guaranteeing as a kind of fantasy.

He said that the defendants face undermining the constitutional system's charge under, Article 96, of the Sudanese Criminal Law of 1983, and Article 78 of the same law, the participation in the criminal act.

Meanwhile, Ustaz Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Amin who represents the defense stated in a press statement that the facts under which the accused are tried are dropped since they are more than ten years old.

Lawyer, Khider chanted" Freedom, Peace and Justice "when the defendants were coming out of the court room, a matter that, was considered a provocation by the supporters of the defunct regime.

The trial is considered the first of its kind in Sudan to try coup masters.