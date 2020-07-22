Sudan: Al-Ingaz Coup Masters Trial Begins

Khartoum — The Major Criminal Court trying the master minder of Al-Ingaz Coup, Omar Al-Basher and a number of symbols of his regime accused in in the case of the coup of the , June. 30 1989 started sessions, Tuesday, amid tightened security measures, at the premises of the Legal and Judicial Science Institute.

The Court's Chairman, Maulana, Essameddin Mohammed Ibrahim, announced the adjournment of the session, to Augus.11, because a number of the defendants 'lawyers were unable to enter the court's headquarters and that the defendants failed to meet their lawyers.

The accused face charges including the undermining the Constitutional system and masterminding coup against elected government.