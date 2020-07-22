Tanzania: 'I Am Coming Home a Free Man' Says Lissu

21 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Former Singida East MP and Chadema presidential aspirant Tundu Lissu has today July 21, said that court has never forfeited his bail terms.

Speaking through a zoom meeting from Belgium, the outspoken politician said he plans to land in Tanzania on Monday July 27, as a free man.

Mr Lissu faces six criminal charges at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam and has been in Belgium since January 6, 2018 undergoing treatment.

The former legislator was shot multiple times by unknown assailants in Dodoma on September 7, 2017 and was flown to Nairobi for treatment before heading to Belgium for speacialised treatment.

"There are all sorts of threats that if I return I shall be arrested and put in prison on account of non-appearance in all six cases. The bail that I was granted in all six cases has never been lifted, not a single one," he said.

According to him, he is currently a free man on bail as the resident magistrate court in Dar es Salaam understands and has taken the judicial notice of the fact and circumstances of his removal from Tanzania.

Related Stories

Tundu Lissu's return to Tanzania delayed due to safety

Tundu Lissu sets September 7 as his return date to Tanzania

I'm coming back home, says Lissu

Tundu Lissu defiant over loss of parliamentary seat

"The court has never changed the conditions of my bail. So, anyone thinking that I will be arrested for not appearing in all the six cases, they'd better check their law books again," he said.

He said if the arrests are intended to prevent him from participating in the forthcoming general election then it is something that he will address as soon as he arrives.

Furthermore, Mr Tundu Lissu insisted that he is coming home regardless of his belief that his life is still in danger.

"The people who wanted to take my life are still at large and police have not made any arrests and considered the investigation over," he said.

He said that he will arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport grounds at 1pm aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight.

"I don't have the resources to hire an army for my security so my life is in the hands of the Tanzania's security and police forces," said Lissu.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.