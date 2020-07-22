Sudan: Hamdouk Appreciates Supportive Stances of Germany to Sudan

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has commended the Germany's supportive stance to Sudan, stressing Sudan's keenness to enhance cooperation with Germany in various fields; especially in the area of economic cooperation and investment.

During his meeting today at his office in the Council of Ministers; with the German Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Blorich Klokens, the PM has thanked the German ambassador for the efforts made by German's embassy under his leadership; which opened the doors of cooperation wide open.

Dr. Hamdouk has pointed out the clear features during the short period of the transitional government's, and the active movement to exchange visits at the highest levels, with the impressive success of the Sudan Partners Conference, which was recently hosted by Germany.

On his part, the German ambassador has affirmed his country's keenness to support the efforts of the transitional government; and to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.