Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Netherlands Ambassador

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk affirmed the necessity for strengthening bilateral relations between Sudan and Netherlands in all domains, besides, the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Hamdouk who met, Tuesday, the Netherlands diplomat on the occasion of the expiry of her term of office in Sudan, thanked Netherlands for its contributions to extending support to Sudan and its participation in Sudan's Partners Conference.

The Ambassador appreciated Sudanese people who succeeded in making the peaceful change.