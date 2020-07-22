Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Netherlands Ambassador

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk affirmed the necessity for strengthening bilateral relations between Sudan and Netherlands in all domains, besides, the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Hamdouk who met, Tuesday, the Netherlands diplomat on the occasion of the expiry of her term of office in Sudan, thanked Netherlands for its contributions to extending support to Sudan and its participation in Sudan's Partners Conference.

The Ambassador appreciated Sudanese people who succeeded in making the peaceful change.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
U.S. Moves to Seize Ex-Gambia Leader Jammeh's Mansion

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.