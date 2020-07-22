Sudan: Al-Fakki - Governors to Be Appointed Within the Coming 48 Hours

21 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman, on Tuesday, said the appointment of the Walis (governors) of the states will be announced within the coming 48 hours.

Al-Fakki addressing the sit-ins in New Emri Villages, pledge to meet the demands and the rights of the citizens as they are considered legitimate rights, referring that the Empowerment Committee took decision to set up special committee to open the corruption file of Merowe Dam and carry out investigations into file of the martyrs of the area.

He affirmed the commitment of the Sovereign Council and the Federal Ministries of Finance and Water Resources to rehabilitate Emri Agricultural Project.

The SC Member indicated that 80 % of the demands of the protestors were met, calling on them to lift the sit-in and return to their works.

