African Summit On GERD Confirms Sudan's Proposal

Khartoum — The Chairman of the current session of the African Union, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, chaired today the African Summit for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam via video conference with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi and the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, and the participation of the AU Office Commission; and the presidents of Kenya; Congo and Mali.

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Professor Yasser Abbas, noted in a press statement; that the Summit, after addressed by the president of the current session of the AU, heard to a report from the experts who participated in the previous round of negotiations as observers; the report on the legal aspects has focused on the negotiation node (future projects on the Blue Nile); for it is relation with the technical and legal aspect.

He noted that Ethiopia's argument focuses on the GERD Agreement holds back any future development in the Blue Nile; adding that the experts confirmed the Sudan's proposal to overcome this point; noting that the proposal gives Ethiopia the right to future development, whether it is building reservoirs or other projects; provided that they must be in accordance with international water law; and to inform Sudan and Egypt about the future projects.

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources asserted that the agreement on this point gives Ethiopia the right to amend some figures related to the methods of operation; he pointed out that if this proposal was adopted, the organic conflict on the future development and reaching an agreement on the first filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam would be broken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Africa Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Professor Abbas noted that the heads of the three countries addressed the summit, emphasizing that the meeting was held in a positive atmosphere; where everyone has asserted on the African solutions to African problems.

Abbas indicated that the summit has confirmed the continuation of discussion and negotiation in the coming period in order to bring closer the point of views on the remaining points and the main point, pointing to the reaching of a solution to the main point facilitates reaching agreement on the rest of the points.

He asserted that the views of the observers and the AU had underscored that the Sudan's proposal could a material for negotiation, especially since Ethiopia had promised to study it.

Responding to guestions by journalists, the Irrigation Minister said that Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck has informed the summit on the Sudan's objection to the unilateral actions by Ethiopia, regarding the Ethiopia's decision to fill the reservoir; asserting that the summit has confirmed the proposal of Sudan on this point.